Community Home Health and Hospice is reporting that a record amount of money was raised at this year’s “Party with a Purpose,” with more than $172,000 collected at this year’s event. Michelle Honey with Community says that more than 450 people attended the event, which also celebrated “40 Years of Caring” by Community Home Health and Hospice. Community President and CEO Greg Pang thanks everyone who attended and donated, saying that “we couldn’t do it without our generous community, volunteers and staff.” He says that the support shown at this event is a testament to Community’s mission to provide care for patients wherever they live.