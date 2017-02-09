It’s not a good time to try and get from the west side to the east side of the state, as all of Washington’s main mountain passes were closed to traffic overnight. Highway 12 over White Pass, Highway 2 over Stevens Pass and I-90 over Snoqualmie Pass were all closed yesterday, due to slides and avalanche danger. Highway 12 is currently closed after an avalanche near Wildcat Creek, about 37 miles west of Yakima; U. S. Highway 2 and I-90 are closed for similar situations. The Department of Transportation says that the situation will be evaluated this morning, and decisions on possible re-openings will be made later on. I-84 through the Columbia River Gorge isn’t much better, as the Oregon Department of Transportation reports ice, snow and high winds from Troutdale east. An early-morning report from the Hood River area says that they have a full inch of ice on the ground. It’s a day to avoid east-west travel across the state if you don’t need to do it.