The impact of a Thursday skiing accident on Mount Hood is still rippling through the community, as we learn that local attorney Patrick Kubin died in that mishap. It’s reported that Kubin was snowboarding at Mount Hood Meadows, supposedly making his last run of the day, when his bindings let go for some unknown reason. Witnesses say that Kubin went airborne, landing in a hole in the snow. Fellow skiers and the Ski Patrol were with Kubin within seconds, but they say that he died immediately, fatally injured in the fall. Kubin was an expert skier, a long-time member of the Longview Ski and Outdoors Club. Kubin was well-known in the local community for his legal work, and for his advocacy on behalf of children. He was the president of Children’s Community Resources, a group that works on health care resources for local children. Kubin and his wife, Appeals Court Judge Jill Johanson, also adopted several children with special needs. Kubin was involved in several community groups, and was also a prominent member of the Longview Sandbaggers. A public service is being planned for this Saturday at 1 pm at the Monticello Hotel.