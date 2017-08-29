Shane Steven Goldsby, 22, is now in custody, picked up yesterday afternoon, about 16 hours after he had allegedly stolen a Kelso Police car. KPD and other local police agencies had been on the lookout for Goldsby since about 12:15 yesterday morning, when an officer was trying to arrest Goldsby in connection with a stabbing incident that had taken place earlier in the evening. Goldsby went into the brush, then worked his way around the officer, jumped into his running car and then drove off. Multiple agencies were involved in the pursuit of Goldsby, who allegedly rammed a Washington State Patrol car during the chase. That trooper was injured in the collision, but the injuries were not serious. Around 3:30 am, the patrol car was found abandoned in the 1900 block of Teresa Way; they noted that he had not been able to get any firearms out of the car. Alerts were issued over a wide variety of media; Goldsby was arrested around 4 pm, when a citizen reported seeing him in the 400 block of Elm Street. Goldsby is now being held without bail on five felony counts and one misdemeanor. Additional charges could be filed, as the stabbing investigation also continues.