There’s a reception planned for this afternoon at the Kelso School District offices, where Patty Wood will be honored for her 13 years of service on the Kelso School Board. This past November, Wood was elected to the Washington State Board of Education, and will move on to serve with that panel. Wood started with the Kelso School Board in 2003, and served on a variety of committees during her tenure; Wood was also well-known for her knowledge in the area of school funding, and for her advocacy on behalf of public education with the legislature in Olympia. Today’s reception will run from 4:45 to 5:45 pm in the District Board Room, at the Ruth B. Clark Educational Services Center on Crawford Street in Kelso. All are invited to attend.

They’re also still accepting applications for the Kelso School Board seat that Wood vacated until 5 pm today. To be eligible, you have to live within the Kelso School District boundary, you must be registered to vote, and you need to be able to fulfill the duties and functions of a School Board member, as defined by Kelso School District policies and procedures. Get more information by calling Kelso Schools at 501-1927.