You’re invited to Christmas festivities that are planned today at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center, where they will be putting on a Community Tree Lighting ceremony. This will get under way at 5 pm today at the hospital on Delaware Street in Longview, being held in the building’s main lobby. The main program will start at 6 pm, PeaceHealth St. John Chief Administrative Officer Cherelle Montanye and Longview Mayor Don Jensen will present some brief remarks, and then the tree will be lit around 6:15 pm. After that, Sister Anne Hayes with the Sisters of St. Joseph of Peace will offer a blessing. Light refreshments will be served, and the Calvary Community Church Choir will also perform. It’s free and open to all; bring the kids and enjoy.