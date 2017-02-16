PeaceHealth is announcing that it’s selling off its laboratory services operations, a move that could affect as many as 500 employees of the health care chain. Yesterday, PeaceHealth and Quest Diagnostics jointly announced that Quest will acquire the outreach laboratory services operations of PeaceHealth Labs. Under this professional laboratory services agreement, Quest will manage eleven labs in three states; PeaceHealth would still own the labs, but they would be run by Quest Diagnostics. Officials with PeaceHealth say that these agreements are designed to improve access to innovative, convenient and high-value lab services; they also say that doctors and patients will benefit from an enhance test menu, advanced diagnostic capabilities and an expanded network of service centers. It’s reported that this move does affect current PeaceHealth lab workers, as about 500 of the more than 900 current employees will be laid off. Quest plans to hire about 275 people, and affected employees are being encouraged to apply for these positions. Affected employees will be contacted by the 24th of this month.