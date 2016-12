Longview Police are looking into a car-versus-pedestrian collision that took place early yesterday morning in the area of 12th and Hudson. The incident was reported at about 12:30 yesterday morning, when a woman apparently walked into the path of a car that was turning. The male driver says that the woman walked out in front of him as he was making the corner; they were reporting a possible head injury, but the woman was conscious and breathing. The woman was transported to St. John Medical Center as a “modified trauma.” Her name has not been released, and her condition has not been updated this morning. There’s also been no report on possible citations.