State Troopers continue to investigate a fatal Friday night collision on I-5 in Centralia, where a 16 year-old girl form Toledo was hit and killed as she tried to cross the freeway. WSP reports that the collision happened at about 6:50 pm on Friday, on the southbound freeway at milepost 81. Sandra Grubbs, 19, of Longview was southbound in the left lane when Lukah Herren, 16, of Toledo tried to cross the freeway on foot. Troopers say that she was trying to get together with some friends on the other side of the road. Herren died at the scene, while Grubbs was unhurt. Troopers say that Grubbs was unable to avoid the collision, and will not face any charges.