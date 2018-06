If you’re heading down to the Woodland Bottoms tomorrow evening, be aware that South Pekin Road will be closed form 6 pm to midnight. The Cowlitz County Department of Public Works is permitting the road closure for a fireworks display that’s planned. The closure will take place along the Lewis River, in the area of Catherine Drive. One lane will remain open for emergency vehicles. Call Public Works at 360-577-3030 if you have any other questions.