The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office is being called in to work on an alleged assault case, where someone apparently was pepper-sprayed. The person that was sprayed called 911 at about 4:20 yesterday morning, reporting that the incident happened in the 4300 block of Cambridge Lane in Longview. The victim says that she knows the suspect, identifying that person as the mother of the caller’s niece. The 911 caller was treated for the pepper spray exposure, while Deputies work to contact the supposed suspect.