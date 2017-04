The Washington Department of Ecology is asking for additional information before making a decision on the shoreline development permit that’s being requested for the Northwest Innovation Works methanol production and export facility at the Port of Kalama. Cowlitz County reports receiving a letter from DOE, saying that updated information about the project is needed; the agency also says that the carbon emission estimates need to be adjusted. In the permit that was approved and submitted to DOE by the Cowlitz County Hearing Examiner, they estimate 970,000 tons of greenhouse gas emissions per year. DOE puts that number at a little over a million tons per year. NWIW and the Port of Kalama now have until May 19th to provide the updated information to Ecology.