At 9 am today, the Mount St. Helens Institute will re-open the web page to apply for Mount St. Helens climbing permits, after demand crashed the web page during the first attempt. Institute officials say that they simply weren’t prepared for the demand the first time around 4,000 and 5,000 people visited the permit application web site in the first hour; this year, somewhere around 16,000 people flooded the site in the first hour. The web page stayed up long enough to be able to issue about 20 percent of the available permits, but then the volume just overwhelmed the page. The remaining 80 percent of the permits will go up on the page this morning. The permits are required if you plan to go above the 4,800-foot level of the mountain, and the demand for permits has exceeded the number available. Go to mshi.recaccess.com to score yours.