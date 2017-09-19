The road to development of the $2 billion Northwest Innovation Works methanol production and export facility at the Port of Kalama just got blocked by the Washington Shorelines Hearings Board, which just invalidated two major permits for the facility. In a decision made last Friday, the SHB came down on the side of environmental groups that oppose the project, determining that the Port of Kalama and Cowlitz County failed to fully evaluate the greenhouse gas emissions from the plant. In the summary judgement that was issued on Friday, the SHB says it’s “troubled” by gas emissions from the facility, without additional evaluation of mitigation measures. They state that the plant will emit more than a million tons of greenhouse gases annually, increasing the state’s overall emissions by one percent, all by itself. Columbia Riverkeeeper, the Sierra Club and the Center for Biological Diversity are cheering the decision, saying that it validates their previous contentions about the lack of analysis of greenhouse gas emissions from the proposed facility. In a prepared statement, NWIW President Vee Godley that they are evaluating the decision, and they “look forward” to continuing to collaborate with regulators, environmental and business leaders to achieve economic and environmental goals for the state. In its 21-page decision, the SHB states that a 30-day window to appeal the decision to Superior Court is now open.
Permits Nixed
Posted on 19th September 2017 at 09:11
-
Recent Posts
Recent Comments
Archives
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
- September 2016
- August 2016
- July 2016
- June 2016
- May 2016
- April 2016
- March 2016
- February 2016
- January 2016
- December 2015
- November 2015
- October 2015
- September 2015
- August 2015
- July 2015
- June 2015
- May 2015
- April 2015
- March 2015
- February 2015
- January 2015
- December 2014
- November 2014
- October 2014
- September 2014
- August 2014
- July 2014
- June 2014
- May 2014
- April 2014
- March 2014
- February 2014
- January 2014
- December 2013
- November 2013
- October 2013
- September 2013
- August 2013
- July 2013
- June 2013
- May 2013
- April 2013
- January 2012
- December 2011
- November 2011
- October 2011
- September 2011
- August 2011
- July 2011
- June 2011
- May 2011
- April 2011
- March 2011
- February 2011
- January 2011
- December 2010
- November 2010
- October 2010
- September 2010
- August 2010
- July 2010
- June 2010
- May 2010
- April 2010
- March 2010
- February 2010
- December 2009
Categories
Meta