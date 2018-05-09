Northwest Innovation Works got some good news from Cowlitz County Superior Court Judge Stephen Warning yesterday, as he reversed the rejection of two permits for the proposed $1.8 billion methanol production and export facility. Today’s Daily News reports on yesterday’s hearing, where Warning stated that the company will not be required to do another environmental review; Warning also stated that state boards appear to be overstepping their legal authority, “usurping” powers that the Washington Legislature never granted. In yesterday’s ruling, Warning says that there’s no need to start over with the process, stating that the permits were properly submitted and reviewed. While NWIW officials are cheering the decision, environmental groups are also calling the ruling a “win,” saying that it upholds their contention that the original review was inadequate. A secondary environmental review is being now getting under way by Cowlitz County and the Port of Kalama, looking to track greenhouse gas emissions connected to natural gas production coming to the plant, along with emissions connected to shipping the methanol to its end users.