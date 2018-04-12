Letters are going out to families in the Woodland School District, warning of a possible outbreak of pertussis, which is better known as whooping cough. Letters went out yesterday, saying that four cases of whooping cough have been confirmed, one each at the Primary School, the Elementary School, the Middle School and the High School. Pertussis is a highly contagious disease, starting with cold-like symptoms and a cough that become progressively worse over a week or two. As the disease moves along, the cough become worse; patients will develop the “whooping” noise, along with possible vomiting and difficulty in catching one’s breath. Worst-case incidents can lead to death. The district is asking parents to monitor their children over the next three weeks, and to take their kids to the doctor if they develop a cough, fever or other signs of respiratory illness. Pertussis is particularly dangerous for infants, and families with babies younger than one year old should contact a doctor to begin antibiotic treatments if the child has been exposed, even if they don’t’ have symptoms. Pregnant mothers are advised to get treatments if they’ve been exposed, and families are asked to get a letter from their doctor if anyone in the family shows signs of whooping cough.