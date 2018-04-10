The Washington Department of Ecology is turning a thumbs-down to the use of a pesticide that had been requested by shellfish growers in Willapa Bay and in Grays Harbor. The growers had asked for permission to use the pesticide to help deal with burrowing shrimp, an animal that threatens commercial oyster and clam beds. After evaluating the request, officials with Ecology say that the environmental harm from the pesticide would be too great, so the permit is being denied. Ecology Director Maia Bellon says that the science shows that this particular pesticide is too great of a hazard to the environment, and that it’s “too risky and harmful” to use in the waters of Washington. Based on studies of this pesticide in the U. S., Canada and Europe, Ecology says that there would be “significant, adverse and unavoidable impacts” to both the sediment in both bays, and to animals other than the target species. They also say that the pesticide would have impacts that are far wider than the area that’s receiving the application. The decision from Ecology is now open for public comment, which can be made through May 14th; after that date, an appeal can be filed with the Washington State Pollution Control Hearings Board.