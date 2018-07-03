PETA is asking that a memorial be built for the chickens that were killed June 25th when a truck bound for the Foster Farms plant in Kelso rolled over near Battle Ground. The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals put out an announcement yesterday, saying that the billboard would be a reminder that the best way to prevent “tragedies” like this is to forgo eating meat. The suggested content would show the face of a chicken, with the caption “I’m ME, Not MEAT. See the Individual. Go Vegan.” It’s estimated that five thousand chickens were aboard the truck when it rolled over as the driver made an illegal U-turn. After the crash, about 30 animal rights activists showed up; one was charged with theft after they picked up a chicken and wouldn’t give it back. Someone else put up dozens of “mini-crosses” at the scene, with names of chickens and other messages.