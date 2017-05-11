The Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts will soon be getting funds to improve the building’s HVAC system, including the addition of air conditioning, while funding for improvements at the Cowlitz County Conference and Events Center is also in place, after Governor Jay Inslee signed House Bill 1201 later last week. The bill extends the collection of sales taxes by the Cowlitz County Public Facilities District for 15 more years, money that will then be directed to capital projects that are covered by the PFD. The bill does NOT increase the local sales tax, it re-directs a portion of the local sales tax that goes to Olympia back to Cowlitz County, where those funds are administered by the PFD. Betty Erickson with the Cowlitz PFD says that this extension will help to pay for remodeling for the Conference and Events Center; Erickson says that they also hope that they’ll be able to fund an expansion of the Center through this funding, as additional space is needed at that facility. 17th District Representative Monica Stonier of Vancouver was the main sponsor of the bill, which was also backed by 19th District Representative Jim Walsh and 20th District Representative Ed Orcutt; 19th District Senator Dean Takko gets credit for shepherding the bill through the Senate.