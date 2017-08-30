The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office is announcing the arrest of a couple from India, a man and a woman who are suspected of bilking at least $400,000 through phone scams, with at least one victim in Cowlitz County. Sheriff Detective Lorenzo Gladson started working this case more than a year ago, after a Cowlitz County resident reported losing more than 35 thousand dollars to the suspects. Gladson eventually traced Neeraj Kohli, 39, and Shweta Kohli, 36, to Las Vegas, where the victims had been instructed to send their cash via Western Union MoneyGrams. Gladson says that the Kohli’s used a variety of methods to swindle people, including computer repair scams and arrest threats for “unpaid IRS bills.” The Kohlis were arrested at the home they had in Las Vegas; both suspects are being held without bail. Three other cases from Washington state are also being prosecuted in Cowlitz County, involving victims from Everett, Port Angeles and Port Townsend. It’s also reported that the couple could face federal prosecution; Immigration officials are also getting involved, as it appears that the Kohlis are not in this country legally. Extradition procedures are now getting started, and it could take several weeks for the couple to be sent to this area. The investigation continues, and authorities say that they fully expect to identify additional victims.
Phone Scammers Caught
Posted on 30th August 2017 at 09:07
