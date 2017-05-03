Second-degree robbery charges are being filed against Josef S. Stueckle, 22, of Longview, after he and two others are accused of trying to steal a cell phone from another person. The victim in the crime called Longview Police at about 8:50 yesterday morning from the area of 32nd and Ocean Beach Highway. The person says that they were at the Dairy Queen, meeting with someone to try and sell a cell phone. Before the transaction was completed, Stueckle allegedly grabbed the phone and then ran to a nearby apartment complex. The victim was able to follow Stueckle, and then directed officers to that unit. Stueckle was eventually found and was arrested, and is currently being held without bail for robbery and third-degree theft. A juvenile suspect also faces the same charges. A third person was booked for possession of stolen property, and is currently free, after posting bail.