Longview Police are sending out a notice that the department’s phone lines will be down for about a half-hour this afternoon. The City of Longview’s Information Technology Department will be installing an equipment upgrade, and that will mean that the business phone lines will need to be taken down. The work is planned between 10 am and 2 pm today, but the exact time hasn’t yet been determined. LPD plans to post a note on its Facebook page as to when the outage will take place. This applies to the business lines only; 911 will still be active, and officers will be responding to emergency calls.