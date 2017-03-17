Photo enforcement tickets that haven’t been paid by the end of this month will go to collections, after an announcement by the Longview Police Department. Mary Chennault with LPD announced yesterday that the department will continue to process the tickets through March 31st; after that, all remaining outstanding tickets will be more than 90 days past due, and will be sent to District Court to start the collections process. Chennault says that you should NOT delay if you still have a ticket to pay; payments are accepted at the LPD Main Station at 1351 Hudson Street from 8 am to 4 pm, Monday through Friday, you can also mail the payment to P. O. Box 128, Longview WA 98632. Those how have contested tickets and have been found guilty will need to make court-ordered payments through District Court. Call 442-5800 if you have questions.