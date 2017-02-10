They’re celebrating a “significant donation” to the Clatskanie Cultural Center, as Diane Dillard of St. Helens donates a 1929 Steinway and Sons Model M Grand Piano to the facility. Dillard tells the Clatskanie Chief that the piano has been in her family for nearly 100 years, and she says that it wasn’t doing much more than acting as a nice piece of furniture in her house. Dillard says that Max Oberdorfer originally bought the piano for his daughter, as a gift for graduating from nursing school. The daughter married William Willard Dillard in 1938, and the piano came with her. The donation came after discussions about the need for a concert-quality piano for upcoming shows at the Birkenfeld Theatre and at the Cultural Center. The piano is valued at about $25,000, and plans are now in the works to bring in a professional musician for a special performance to showcase this special instrument.