An autopsy shows that Barbara Weed, 82, of Yakima died from hypothermia last weekend, after she got separated from family members on a berry-picking trip near Packwood. Weed was reported missing last Sunday afternoon, as she was out with family members, picking berries off of Forest Road 45. A search was initiated, and ground searchers located Weed’s body Tuesday morning. There were no signs of violence or foul play.