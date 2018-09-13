Lower Columbia College President Emeritus Pete Pickett will soon be honored by the college that he used to run, as a water feature and a sitting area at LCC will be renamed in his honor. Doctor Vernon “Pete” Pickett was the LCC President between 1980 and 1997; he came to Longview from Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and he oversaw a number of improvements. LCC Foundation officials say that Pickett brought the college into the digital age, installing a new campus phone system, providing computers to staff, establishing the first computer lab at LCC, and the first Head Start building. After his retirement, Pickett was named as President Emeritus, and he and his wife Karen have kept their involvement with LCC. Both regularly attend events on campus, and they are members of the LCC Foundation’s Wertheimer Society, which deals with “planned giving” to the Foundation. Both are active in the LCC Retiree Association, and they contribute to the Student Success Fund, the Athletic Excellence Fund, and other areas of need at the college. A date for the naming ceremony has not been announced.