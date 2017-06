The Woodland man who reportedly drove his pickup into the Lewis River in an apparent suicide attempt on Tuesday is now being cited for that action. The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office says that Darin Powser, 59, of Woodland intentionally drove his pickup into the water on Tuesday, apparently because he was distraught over recent trouble with his girlfriend. Witnesses say Powser escaped from the pickup and ran off as it sank into a deep hole in the river; PacifiCorps dropped the river flow on Wednesday as divers were brought in to retrieve the truck. After the recovery, Deputies met with Powser, and he was cited for the misdemeanor crime of Unlawful Use of Wildlife Lands. Deputies say that he’s now scheduled to be in District Court at 1 pm on Wednesday, July 12th.