Kelso Police are joining with Cowlitz 2 Fire and Rescue in checking into a pickup fire that was reported this morning in South Kelso. Firefighters were called out at 3:40 this morning, when it was reported that a truck was fully involved in flames. The fire was first reported to be in the 200 block of Cherry Street, but responders say that the incident actually took place behind a home in the 900 block of South Pacific Avenue. The cause of the fire is not known at this time; the truck is a total loss. No injuries were reported.