George Bainbridge, 54, of St. Helens is in the Columbia County Jail on first-degree animal abuse charges, after he allegedly used a bow and arrow to kill a neighbor’s pig. Columbia County Sheriff Jeff Dickerson says that Bainbridge used a compound bow and two arrows in killing the pig that was owned by his neighbor, 56 year-old Michelle Fudge-Snow. In interviews with Portland TV news, Bainbridge claims that he was protecting his property from Fudge-Snow’s animal. Yesterday, Deputies served a search warrant at Bainbridge’s home on Robinette Road, seizing evidence and taking Bainbridge into custody. Bainbridge is currently being held on two counts of animal abuse and one count of second-degree criminal mischief, with bail set at just over $36,000. The investigation is continuing.