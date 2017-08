Current 18th District Representative Liz Pike is taking another run at a seat on the Clark County Council. Pike announced her candidacy last Friday, speaking from her farm near Camas. Pike says that she’s “running for the citizens of Clark County,” with a goal of becoming the “premier economic engine” for the region. This is the three-term representative’s second run at the Clark County Council; she attempted a write-in campaign in 2015 for the Council Chair, a race that was won by current Chairman Marc Boldt.