The area’s top educators, school administrators, support staff will be honored tonight, along with the top businesses and business people in the region, as the 2017 Pillars of Strength and Crystal Apple awards are distributed. This evening’s event is sponsored by the Kelso-Longview Chamber of Commerce, honoring teachers, administrators and support staff in K-12 schools and in higher education with Crystal Apples. Pillars of Strength will be presented to the area’s top large business, small business, business person and to the area’s “Rising Star.” The awards will be presented this evening at LCC’s Rose Center for the Arts; the social hour starts at 4:30 pm, with cocktails and a dinner buffet, prior to the program that will start at 6. Get more information on the program and make your reservations by going to kelsolongviewchamber.org.