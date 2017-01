Large numbers of seals and sea lions are in the Cowlitz River, indicating that at least a pilot run of smelt is making its way upstream. Seals started showing up in the river Friday and Saturday, along with sea gulls and cormorants, sure signs that some smelt are in. Fishery managers are continuing to monitor the situation; the main run of smelt usually comes in closer to the middle of February. This year’s projected smelt run is expected to be smaller than the past couple of years, due to poor conditions in the ocean. At this time, no recreational dipping of smelt is planned, but that could change, depending on vitality of the return.