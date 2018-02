Be aware that 28th Avenue will be closed at Louisiana Street for the next couple of days, as the City of Longview does some storm pipe replacement. The work is being done on 28th Avenue, on the south side of Louisiana. 28th Avenue will be closed to all traffic during working hours, and this work is expected to extend into Thursday. Local access will be maintained up to the construction zone, but you’re advised to use alternate routes to avoid possible congestion and delays.