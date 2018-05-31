Ned Piper’s eligibility to run in District 2 of the Cowlitz PUD is being questioned, with a formal challenge filed with the Cowlitz County Auditor’s Office. The Daily News reports on the complaint filed by Donald Bornstedt of Kelso, who contends that Piper and his wife were not living in District 2 when he filed for the seat. For many years, Piper served on the PUD Commission from District 3, living in a house on Maryland Street in Longview. In May, Piper and his wife moved to the “Minthorn Home” in Longview’s Old West Side, which is in District 2. In his complaint, Bornstedt claims that Piper didn’t live in the house when he filed for the seat on May 18th. Sue Piper tells the paper that she had her eye on the house for some time, having been for sale for several months. After making an offer, Sue Piper says that she realized that the house was in District 2, and she encouraged Ned to run. Records show that the Piper’s offer was accepted on April 29th, and a housewarming party was held on May 16th. Ned Piper says that he stayed in the house on May 17th, and has been there every day since. County Auditor Carolyn Fundingsland held a hearing on the challenge yesterday afternoon, and she plans a decision on Piper’s voter registration by tomorrow. The challenge to his candidate filing would be held in Cowlitz County Superior Court.