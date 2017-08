A pizza delivery employee was the victim of an assault and robbery Sunday night in the Old West Side neighborhood of Longview. The man reports he was approached by a man wearing a hoody and dark clothing who demanded his wallet and car keys. The victim reported the suspect also asked for his debit card pin number and said if it was wrong, he would come back and shoot him. The suspect stole the pizza bag and contents and was last seen headed on foot towards the Monticello Hotel.