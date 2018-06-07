Third District Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler says that she’s been able to block federal rules that would have locked up additional timber land in Wahkiakum and Pacific Counties as protected habitat for Marbled Murrelets. Beutler was able to get an amendment into the House Interior Appropriations Bill that blocks the Fish and Wildlife Service from declaring an additional 32 thousand acres of timber land as Murrelet habitat. She says that this was a “backward plan that has little basis in science, but would have had an enormous and devastating impact on Pacific and Wahkiakum County residents.” Beutler notes that more than 90 percent of Marbled Murrelets live in Alaska, and she says that the statistics show that the highest rate of decline in Murrelet numbers is in the Puget Sound region. She says that large swaths of northwest timberland have been set aside to protect a bird that spends 90 percent of its life at sea. The amendment was included in the House Appropriations subcommittee bill for the Interior Department, which should come up for a full House vote in the next few weeks.