If you live in the downtown part of Longview, your clocks may be flashing this morning, after a brief power outage that took place last night. The Cowlitz PUD says that this was actually a planned outage, as work was done on a breaker. They say that the outage actually ended up being a bit larger than was planned, affecting 1,225 customers from 9:03 to 9:06 last night. Power is back on this morning, except for a small outage that was reported this morning in the Butte Creek area near Woodland.