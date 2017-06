Washington’s oldest continuous community festival opens today, as the Woodland Planters Days Festival opens for a four-day run. The theme of this year’s festival is “Where Woodland Comes Alive—Planters Days #95.” The carnival at Horseshoe Lake opens at 3 pm, along with the Paddlesports on the lake. Children’s Chalk Art will be featured at 3:45 pm, the Kid’s Parade starts at 5, and there will be free carriage rides from 6 to 9:30 pm. The Queen’s Coronation is set for 8 pm, and there’s a fireworks show at 10. Events are planned through Sunday, in and around downtown Woodland.