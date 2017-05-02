The Kelso City Council plans to open up discussion about the possibility of enacting a ban on plastic bags inside the city limits. The Council included consideration of a plastic bag ban as part of its 2017 work plan, and City Attorney Janean Parker has done some research on the issue. Parker has reviewed “numerous ordinances” from cities across the state that have either banned plastic bags, or have regulated their use. A draft ordinance has been prepared, just for the sake of discussion; the draft ordinance uses language that has been employed by other cities in implementing their bans. City staff plans to present a basic structure of a proposed ordinance, will discuss pros and cons of adopting and implementing such an ordinance, and then will ask for direction from the City Council on “next steps.” Staff is recommending a “substantial community outreach effort,” asking for input from local retailers and the public on enacting such a ban. This evening’s meeting starts at 6 pm in the Kelso City Council chambers.