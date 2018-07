One of the brothers being charged with murder and rape in last month’s killing of Ben Eastman III, 16, of Randle is pleading not guilty. It’s being reported that Jonathan Adamson, 21, entered a plea of “not guilty” in Lewis County Superior Court, and another hearing has been set for October 11th. Adamson’s brother, Benito Marquez, 16, is scheduled to be in court today to enter a plea. At yesterday’s hearing, Adamson’s attorney asked that a no-contact order be eased, allowing for contact between Adamson and his family. Prosecutors say that they’re not opposed to allowing some contact, but they don’t want any contact between Adamson and his brother. They also say that Adamson should not be able to contact his mother, Kindra Adamson, 43, and his fiancé, Emma Brown. Both are now being charged with rendering criminal assistance after the murder.