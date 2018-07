The 16 year-old who is accused in the murder of Ben Eastman hasn’t yet entered a plea, as his defense attorney is being switched. The Centralia Chronicle reports on yesterday’s hearing in Lewis County Superior Court, where it was disclosed that Benito Marquez will be getting new legal counsel, and his plea hearing will be set over for a week. On Wednesday, Jonathan Adamson, 21, of Randle entered a “not guilty” plea. A motion requesting a second autopsy is still pending, but the judge is allowing Marquez to have the same contact rules as his brother; they can contact family members, but not each other or their mother. Marquez is due back in court next Thursday.