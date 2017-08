LifeFlight was activated to transport a woman who was injured in a one-car crash that happened yesterday afternoon in the 3900 block of Pleasant Hill Road. Around 1:35 pm, Deputies were called about a pickup that had hit an embankment; the 911 caller reported that the female driver had a number of injuries, including cuts to her knee and chin. LifeFlight was called and used the Headquarters Road overpass as a landing zone. The woman was taken away, but there’s been no update on her name or her condition.