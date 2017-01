No injuries were reported in a collision involving a Cowlitz County plow truck and a pickup. This crash happened at about 1:45 yesterday afternoon, in the 4800 block of Green Mountain Road, near Kalama. The roadway was completely blocked by the collision, and it took some extra time for the response, as the tow truck driver actually had to stop and chain up before he could get up and get the rigs pulled out. No citations have been reported as of yet.