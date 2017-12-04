One of the suspects in a massive poaching ring involving several Cowlitz County residents is pleading guilty. Over the weekend, it was reported that Bryan Christopher Tretiak, 31, is pleading guilty to a single amended charge of second-degree illegal hunting of big game. Under the plea agreement, Tretiak is being sentenced to 14 days of community service, and he will pay a fine of $500. A 364-day jail sentence was suspended, on the condition that Tretiak not own or possess any hunting dogs over the next two years. Three men from Cowlitz County are still scheduled to go on trial in early January, facing more than 100 separate counts of poaching, illegal hunting and illegal use of dogs. Joseph Allen Dills, Eddy Alvin Dills and Erik Christian Martin are each charged in connection with the poaching ring; it’s alleged that the men used hunting dogs while illegally hunting and killing hundreds of deer, elk, bear, bobcat and other animals, often leaving those animals to waste in the field. These three men are currently set to go to trial on January 8th. William Haynes, 35, of Longview faces 61 charges in connection with the ring, and is currently set for a trial in March. Aubri McKenna, 35, of Longview is also being charged in connection with this investigation, and she has a status hearing scheduled for December 18th. A 17 year-old girl also faces charges in connection with this ring.
Poaching Conviction
Posted on 4th December 2017 at 08:55
