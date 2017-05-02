Details are coming out about a huge poaching investigation that’s under way in the local area, a case that involves as many as ten Cowlitz County residents, involving the illegal killing of dozens of deer, bear, cougars and other animals. It’s reported that the case spans several years, and also involves multiple states. Oregon State Police say that the case got started last year, after headless buck deer started turning up on trails. Trail cameras were set up, and two men were eventually identified as suspects. Authorities say that 26 deer heads were found at the homes of the suspects; when they looked through the phones of the two men, authorities learned about a “complex web” of poachers that were working together, all living in Cowlitz County. Game Officers were brought in from all over the state, as search warrants were served across the county in March. Names and arrests have not yet been reported, but authorities are reporting hundreds of violations that took place in both Washington and Oregon. It’s estimated that this group illegally killed at least 30 bears, just based on phone evidence alone. More than 20 search warrants have been filed, but none of the names of the suspects have been released, as charges have not yet been filed.