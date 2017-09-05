The first names connected to a huge poaching ring are coming out, identifying several men from Longview and Morton in this initial wave. The Skamania County Prosecutor’s Office forwarded charging documents to District Court, identifying Eddy Alvin Dills, 57, Joseph Allen Dills, 30, William J. Haynes, 23, and Aubri McKenna, 35, of Longview as suspects, along with Bryan Christopher Tretiak, 31, of Morton. A 17 year-old Longview is also being identified as a suspect in this initial wave of charges. All are facing multiple counts of illegal hunting and game violations, suspected of killing hundreds of animals in various ways. Many of the incidents involve the illegal use of dogs while hunting; it’s claimed that the suspects have videos of dogs being used to corner animals, and then tearing up the carcasses of the dead animals after they were killed. The case was broken open after hikers discovered a decapitated deer; investigators used trail cameras to document some of the alleged crimes. It’s also noted that the suspects’ cell phones are being used in the investigation, as location services on those phones place the suspects in certain locations when the crimes were taking place. The investigation is continuing, and additional charges are expected.