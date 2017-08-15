It was a busy day for the pole installers at the Cowlitz PUD, as they had to replace two damaged poles yesterday. The first incident snarled traffic in and out of North Kelso yesterday morning, after a pole came down in the intersection at North Pacific and Columbia Street at 6:20 yesterday morning. Kelso Police are actually calling this a hit and run, after a loaded log truck apparently caught the overhead lines, and then pulled the pole down. The intersection was closed for several hours as crews removed the downed pole, put up a new one and then re-strung the wires. Cowlitz PUD officials say that power wasn’t really affected, as the lines were from CenturyLink, and weren’t power lines. Kelso Police say that those lines were damaged for several blocks; witnesses say that a “large red logging truck” was involved, but that truck has not been located.

286 Cowlitz PUD customers in the Tower Road area lost power for several hours last night, after a truck hit a power pole in the 800 block of Tower Road. The Sheriff’s Office says that the crash happened at about 5:10 pm, when a pickup went off the road, hitting the pole and then ending up in the ditch. Those on the scene say that the driver was able to get out of the truck, but he was bleeding from a cut to his head. Power wasn’t lost immediately, but the PUD had to shut down the line to replace the damaged pole. It’s reported that the pole was leaning at a 45-degree angle after the collision. Power went down at 5:30 pm, and it wasn’t restored until 11:17 pm. No other details on the crash have been disclosed as of yet.