A Castle Rock man reports being scammed out of $200, after he got a phone call from someone claiming to be a law enforcement officer. The man called the Sheriff’s Office yesterday morning, saying that he had received another call about an hour before, from a man claiming to be from a local police agency. The caller says that he needed to pay $200 immediately, or they were going to issue an “arrest warrant.” The man says that he bought two $100 iTune cards, and provided that information to the caller. The man called the Sheriff’s Office after he realized that the call was bogus. The suspect has not been identified.