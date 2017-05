You’re invited to come down and meet the contenders for the Kalama Police Chief position at an Open House that’s being held at the Kalama Community Building. Cory Chase from Washougal, Rafael Herrera of Florida and Jeffrey Young of Arizona are the finalists for the position, and they’ll be available between 5 and 6:30 pm today. If you don’t want to discuss things face-to-face, comment cards will be available; light refreshments will be served.