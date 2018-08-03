A sergeant from the Toledo Police Department is filing a three-million-dollar tort claim against the City of Winlock, claiming that Mayor Dan Bradshaw defamed him, making false accusations of a felony crime by the sergeant. The Centralia Chronicle also reports that Toledo Police Sergeant Sam Patrick’s lawsuit alleges that city officials used their officials positions defame, discredit, and deny fundamental civil rights to Patrick, all in the attempt to rescind the contract for police services with the Toledo Police Department. Patrick is seeking monetary damages, including lost wages, lost benefits, lost promotions, lost future earnings, and all costs connected to his lost employment. There’s a 60-day window for the City of Winlock to respond to the claim, which was field on the 12th of this month. For the past several years, Winlock has contracted with Toledo for police services, a contract that helped to pay for two police officers. The contract was terminated in June, and Toledo will lose two of its four police officers as a result.